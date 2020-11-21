Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Convatec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Convatec Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

CNVVY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Convatec Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

