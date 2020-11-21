Morgan Stanley Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $76.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.38.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

