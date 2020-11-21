Morgan Stanley Raises Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $54.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of PFG opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

