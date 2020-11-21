Morgan Stanley Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $186.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Shares of AMP opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $188.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

