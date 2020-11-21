Morgan Stanley Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $56.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.96.

NEP opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,818,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $109,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after acquiring an additional 249,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

