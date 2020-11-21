Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,879 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.5% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,806,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 453,782 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 58.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSE EDD opened at $6.06 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

