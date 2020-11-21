Morgan Stanley Cuts Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $14.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.71.

APA opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apache by 92.8% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Apache by 24.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apache by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

