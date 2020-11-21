Morgan Stanley Boosts Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $43.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XEC. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth $66,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 266.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

