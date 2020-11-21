Morgan Stanley Boosts American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target to $108.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.88.

NYSE:AEP opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

