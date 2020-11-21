Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO opened at $272.94 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.95. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.