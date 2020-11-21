Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of MNST opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

