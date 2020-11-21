MongoDB’s (MDB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.54.

Shares of MDB opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 0.69. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in MongoDB by 67.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

