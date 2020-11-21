Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

