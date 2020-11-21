MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) Shares Up 7.8%

MOGU Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGU)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.63. 230,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 489,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded MOGU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

About MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

