Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moderna reported mixed third-quarter results wherein earnings missed estimates while revenues beat the same. The company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate achieved 94.5% efficacy rate in first interim analysis. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Moderna's sole dependence on partners for revenues is a concern. Early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,966,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,804,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC increased its position in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,194,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

