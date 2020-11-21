Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MITFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.