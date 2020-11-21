MIR COIN (MIR) Price Tops $0.0056

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $1.33 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

