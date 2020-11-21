Microchip Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,671 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,480% compared to the typical daily volume of 802 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $135.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

