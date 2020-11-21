MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $66.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.46. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

