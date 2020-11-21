MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $55.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 56.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 15.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 17.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

