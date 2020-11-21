MetaMorph Hits Market Cap of $179,349.91 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $179,349.91 and approximately $58,047.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00397219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.02788484 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BiteBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

