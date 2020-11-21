Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Up 40.5% in October

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 15th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 201,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,290.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 189,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,105,126.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 538,311 shares of company stock worth $6,084,776. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Merus by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merus by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRUS opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $472.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

