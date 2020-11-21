Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Holdings Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 48.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 24,204 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $2,522,298.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,284 shares of company stock worth $3,218,908. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

