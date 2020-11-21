Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord Sells 1,080 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

