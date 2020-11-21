Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $814.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIVO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.