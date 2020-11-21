MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

