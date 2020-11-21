Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the October 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

MRK opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

