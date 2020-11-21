MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $30,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,416.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,490.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,263.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,061.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8,855.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

