Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,831 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,814 shares in the company, valued at $46,138,489.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,391 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $1,003,149.27.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Leslie Stretch sold 97,061 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,592,499.31.

On Monday, September 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,959 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $836,047.44.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $5,097,724.20.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Leslie Stretch sold 250,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $8,597,500.00.

Medallia stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.71. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Medallia in the second quarter worth about $1,451,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Medallia in the second quarter worth approximately $11,603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Medallia by 290.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 54,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 789.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,037,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 921,272 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 88.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

