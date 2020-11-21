Measurable Data Token Price Hits $0.0203 on Top Exchanges (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $601,655.00 worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Measurable Data Token alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 68.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000086 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000072 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token (MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,790,346 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co

Measurable Data Token Coin Trading

Measurable Data Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Measurable Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Measurable Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Measurable Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Measurable Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.