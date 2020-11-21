Maxim Group Lowers Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $137.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.