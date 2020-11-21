Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.33. 241,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 195,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 351.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 321.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.