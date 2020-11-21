Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.75.

MLM stock opened at $265.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 28,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

