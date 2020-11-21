MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE HZO opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $703.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.86. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $35.19.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,406. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

