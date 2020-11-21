Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

