Manna (MANNA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Manna has a total market cap of $756,184.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001439 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,418.88 or 0.99512279 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,889,618 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,996 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

