Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $74.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGA. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Magna International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 70,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Magna International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

