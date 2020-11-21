MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.48.

Get MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$20.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.63. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$26.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a current ratio of 232.23.

In other MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 2,400 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$56,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,266,688.49. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$166,921.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,576.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $428,351.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.