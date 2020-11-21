Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.