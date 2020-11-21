Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

NYSE M opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.04.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.