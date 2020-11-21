LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 250.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

