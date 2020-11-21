Lunyr One Day Volume Reaches $49,921.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $310,751.06 and approximately $49,921.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00076465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00399943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00028114 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.97 or 0.02798248 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars.

