Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.90. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $345.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.73. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.