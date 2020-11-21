Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $345.74 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

