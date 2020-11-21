Luis A. Muller Sells 5,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $27.38 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

