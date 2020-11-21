LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) versus Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Financial Survey

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) and Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of LSI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of LSI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Xenonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LSI Industries and Xenonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSI Industries 2.48% 3.41% 2.36% Xenonics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSI Industries and Xenonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSI Industries $305.56 million 0.68 $9.59 million $0.12 65.42 Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LSI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Xenonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LSI Industries and Xenonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSI Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Xenonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

LSI Industries currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. Given LSI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than Xenonics.

Risk and Volatility

LSI Industries has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenonics has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LSI Industries beats Xenonics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. This segment also designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, video boards, menu boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. LSI Industries Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Xenonics Company Profile

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles. The company also provides SuperVision that allows user to see in the dark with clarity than conventional night vision; SuperVision Video Out to connect the video signal to a computer recording device or monitor for surveillance; SuperVision Tactical Packages for law enforcement professionals; and SuperVision Vehicle Patrol Packages to make law enforcement patrol operations safer. It markets its illumination products under the NightHunter brand and night vision products under the SuperVision brand. The company serves military forces; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; law enforcement, fire, search, and rescue; and commercial markets. Xenonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

