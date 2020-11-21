Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Up 5.9%

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 410,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 151,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a market cap of $332.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Gentiletti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,326.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence G. Sellyn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,027.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Loop Industries by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

