Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Lonza Group stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

