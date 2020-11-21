LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 829,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 637,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

LIVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,402.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,205 shares of company stock valued at $94,465. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

