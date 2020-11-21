Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $54.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 57,153 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $1,131,057.87. Also, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 242,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,436,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.33. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

